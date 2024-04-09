News
Businessman detained after massive blast at Goa cashew farm; probe launched

Businessman detained after massive blast at Goa cashew farm; probe launched

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 09, 2024 10:39 IST
A local businessman has been detained after a massive blast occurred at his cashew farm in a village in North Goa district, police said on Tuesday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

As per the initial investigation, gelatin sticks stored in one of the godowns at the private cashew farm in Ansolem village exploded at around 8 pm on Monday, they said.

 

There was no casualty but several houses around the farm developed cracks due to the blast and the structure where the explosives were stocked collapsed, a police official said.

The explosion was heard even up to Valpoi town, located four kilometres from the blast site.

A large number of people were participating in the Shigmo Parade in Valpoi town at the time of the incident, he said.

The Valpoi police detained Naseer Hussain Jamadar on Monday night after the blast at the cashew farm owned by him at Ansolem village in Bhironda panchayat of Sattari taluka in North Goa, the official said.

"The structure where the explosives were stored completely collapsed. The impact of the blast was such that houses situated 2-3 km away developed cracks," the official said, adding there was no casualty.

The police said they were investigating how such a huge quantity of explosives was procured.

Initial reports suggest that gelatin explosives were being used in stone crusher plants located in surrounding areas, they said.

The entire area has been sealed and a forensic team would be called for the investigation, the police said, adding that a thorough probe would be conducted into the incident.

Local MLA Deviya Rane in a post on X said an FIR would be registered against the culprits.

"This is to inform the people that we have received reports of a blast at Ansolem in Bhironda Panchayat, no casualties reported at the site," Rane said in the post on Monday night.

"An FIR will be filed under the Explosives Substance Act, and a thorough investigation is underway. Stringent action will be taken once the investigation is concluded," she added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
