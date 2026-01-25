HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bus conductor, paediatrician among 45 Padma Shri 'unsung heroes'

January 25, 2026 17:23 IST

A former bus conductor who set up the world's largest free-access library, a paediatrician who formed Asia's first human milk bank, and a 90-year-old rare musical instrument player were among 45 individuals from across India chosen for the Padma Shri award in the 'unsung heroes' category on the occasion of Republic Day, sources said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Padma Awards on X/ANI Photo

Anke Gowda, once a bus conductor, set up the world's largest free-access library, 'Pustak Mane', comprising more than two million books in 20 languages along with rare manuscripts.

 

The 75-year-old bibliophile from Haralahalli village near Mysuru in Karnataka has been chosen for the Padma Shri for his unique effort to empower learners across India.

Key Points

  • Anke Gowda, once a bus conductor in Karnataka, set up the world's largest free-access library, 'Pustak Mane', comprising more than two million books in 20 languages
  • Armida Fernandes, the Mumbai-based paediatrician, set up Asia'a first human milk bank, improving the survival prospects of infants

Joining him will be Armida Fernandes, the Mumbai-based paediatrician who set up Asia'a first human milk bank, improving the survival prospects of infants, Bundeli war art trainer Bhagwandas Raikwar from Madhya Pradesh, Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda, a 90-year-old tribal Tarpa player -- a musical instrument made of bottle gourd and bamboo -- from Maharashtra, and distinguished social worker from Jammu and Kashmir, Brij Lal Bhat, among others.

