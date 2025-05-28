'Padma Shri Is More Important Than Grammys'

'I felt that this, the entire event, was like my temple.'

'It was because of this overwhelming feeling that I thought I should accept the award and walk up on the stage barefoot.'

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu presents the Padma Shri to Ricky Gyan Kej. Photograph: Kind courtesy President of India/Twitter

Musician and three-time Grammy winner Ricky Gyan Kej was honoured with the Padma Shri on May 27 for his contribution to music. The award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Dressed in a traditional black outfit, Kej chose to go barefoot while receiving the award.

"I felt a sense of responsibility, and I felt that this, the entire event, was like my temple. It was because of this overwhelming feeling that I thought I should accept the award and walk up on the stage barefoot," Kej said.

"I believe it is a tradition to do that. A lot of singers, a lot of musicians feel that the stage is their holy ground, the stage is their temple. That's the reason why, when they perform on stage, they perform, you know, we many times perform barefoot," he added.

"I have won three Grammy Awards in the past. And all the awards that I've won, even the Grammy Awards, have been for a specific project, or it's been for a specific song, album, or something like that. But to win this award is almost like a validation for my entire career and everything I've done in music, as well as the social causes that I have highlighted through my music," Kej said.

"And to be awarded by my own country, and by the highest authorities of my country, that is absolutely special. There are no words to describe that."

The musician shared how proud his mother was to be there.

"Oh, my mother has traveled with me for this particular occasion because she didn't accompany me for the Grammy awards all three times. But this time, she traveled with me for the Padma awards. I guess, for her, this was more important than the Grammy awards. I think it is a far more prestigious award, so she's extremely excited. I'm very excited but I guess she's even more excited," he said.