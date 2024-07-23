News
Centre allocates Rs 6.21 lakh cr for defence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 23, 2024 15:40 IST
The government on Tuesday allocated Rs 6,21,940 crore for the defence budget for 2024-25, up from last year's outlay of Rs 5.94 lakh crore.

IMAGE: Tank T-90 BHISHMA passes through the Kartavya Path during the 75th Republic Day parade, in New Delhi on January 26, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The capital outlay has been pegged at Rs 1,72,000 crore.

The total allocation to the defence sector is 12.9 per cent of the total budget of the government of India for the financial year 2024-25.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the allocation of Rs 1,05,518 crore for domestic capital procurement will provide further impetus to atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in the defence sector.

 

As far as the allocation to the Ministry of Defence is concerned, I thank Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for giving the highest allocation to the tune of Rs 6,21,940.85 crore, which is 12.9 per cent of the total budget of the government for 2024-25, Singh said on X.

"The capital outlay of Rs 1,72,000 crore will further strengthen the capabilities of Armed Forces. Earmarking of Rs 1,05,518.43 crore for domestic capital procurement will provide further impetus to Atmanibharta," he said.

"I am pleased that Border Roads have been given 30 per cent increase in allocation over the last budget under the capital head. This allocation of Rs 6,500 crore to BRO will further accelerate our border infrastructure," he said.

To boost the startup ecosystem in defence industries, Rs 518 crore has been allocated to the iDEX scheme to fund technological solutions given by startups, MSMEs and innovators, Singh said.

In the interim budget presented on February 1, the government's defence budget was pegged at Rs 6.21 lakh crore.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
