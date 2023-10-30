News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BRS MP stabbed during Telangana polls campaign

BRS MP stabbed during Telangana polls campaign

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 30, 2023 15:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ruling BRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and party candidate from Dubbak assembly segment was stabbed while he was campaigning on Monday allegedly by an unidentified man in Siddipet district, police said.

The MP from Medak Lok Sabha constituency suffered injuries in his stomach and has been shifted to a nearby hospital. His condition is said to be stable, they said.

The incident took place in Doulthabad mandal when Prabhakar Reddy, who has been fielded by BRS from Dubbak for the November 30 assembly elections, was campaigning, police said.

 

TV footage showed Prabhakar Reddy pressing the stab wound on his stomach (to stop the bleeding) while sitting in a vehicle.

The man who allegedly stabbed the MP was "beaten up" by some locals.

"The assailant has been taken into custody. We are verifying his details," Siddipet Commissioner of Police N Swetha told PTI.

Further investigations are on.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BRS eyes 3rd term, Oppn banks on anti-incumbency
BRS eyes 3rd term, Oppn banks on anti-incumbency
KCR's 2 seats among key constituencies to watch
KCR's 2 seats among key constituencies to watch
Will field properly and win on this pitch, says Azhar
Will field properly and win on this pitch, says Azhar
When Nita Ambani Got An Award...
When Nita Ambani Got An Award...
How SKY mastered the art of tackling spin in ODIs
How SKY mastered the art of tackling spin in ODIs
Raj Bhavan spreading lie on petrol bomb case: Stalin
Raj Bhavan spreading lie on petrol bomb case: Stalin
'The brightest star' in Sania Mirza's Life
'The brightest star' in Sania Mirza's Life
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Will Jobs Be An Electoral Issue In State Polls?

Will Jobs Be An Electoral Issue In State Polls?

Local leadership void poses threat to BJP in Telangana

Local leadership void poses threat to BJP in Telangana

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances