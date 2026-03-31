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Shashank Jain to Take Over as Brookfield India REIT CEO

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 31, 2026 16:32 IST

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Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has announced Shashank Jain as its new CEO, bringing extensive real estate experience to lead the company's portfolio of Grade A assets across key Indian cities.

Photograph: Mark Blinch/Reuters

Photograph: Mark Blinch/Reuters

Key Points

  • Brookfield India Real Estate Trust appoints Shashank Jain as the new CEO and Managing Director, effective July 1.
  • Alok Aggarwal will continue as CEO and MD until June 30, ensuring a smooth transition.
  • Shashank Jain joins from PwC India, bringing over 20 years of experience in the real estate sector.
  • Brookfield India REIT's portfolio includes 11 Grade A assets across major Indian cities, with significant leasable area and development potential.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has appointed Shashank Jain as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of the firm managing the REIT.

Alok Aggarwal will continue as CEO and MD until June 30 and the appointment of Shashank Jain will be effective from July 1.

 

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust informed that the board of its manager Brookprop Management Services Pvt Ltd has approved the appointment of Jain as CEO and as an additional director under the category of Managing Director.

Shashank Jain's Background

Jain is joining from PwC India where he is the Co-Head of deals practice and till recently also led the transaction services practice within deals.

He has been working in the real estate sector for over 20 years and has been involved in significant transactions across asset classes.

Jain, a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, holds a Diploma in Business Finance from Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India.

Brookfield India REIT Portfolio

Brookfield India REIT has 11 Grade A assets located across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Noida, Kolkata. Its portfolio consists of 37 million sq ft total leasable area, comprising 32.4 million sq ft of operating area, 0.6 million sq ft of under construction area and 4 million sq ft of future development potential.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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