British Parliament Opens: Queen Missing!

For only the second time in her 70 year reign -- and for the first time in 59 years -- Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain did not open parliamentary proceedings at the palace of Westminster in London.

IMAGE: Prince Charles -- the heir to the British throne -- delivered the queen's speech which traditionally marks the opening of the British parliament.

IMAGE: Next to Prince Charles was seated the queen's crown.

The opening of parliament, a ceremony in place since the 16th century, begins with a procession by the queen from Buckingham Palace to Westminster, escorted by her household cavalry.

She delivers the queen's speech from her throne in the House of Lords. Like the Indian President's speech, which is delivered before the Budget session of Parliament every year, the queen's speech is written up by the government.

In Britain, the queen's speech is a summary of proposed legislation and policies that will come up in that parliamentary session.

Mobility issues have hindered the British monarch who celebrated her 96th birthday on April 21.

Doctors advised her against traveling to parliament on Tuesday and the queen is apparently marshaling her energies for ceremonies celebrating her platinum jubilee in June.

IMAGE: The last time Queen Elizabeth did not attend this event was in 1963 when she was pregnant with her fourth child, later Prince Edward, the earl of Wessex.

At Tuesday's ceremony, Charles was flanked by his elder son Prince William, the duke of Cambridge, and wife Camilla, the duchess of Cornwall.

IMAGE: Prince Charles and the queen's crown make their way along the royal gallery before Tuesday's speech.

Buckingham Palace released a statement to explain her majesty's absence: 'The queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems' which is why she 'reluctantly decided' to absent herself in person from the formal opening of Great Britain's 2022-2023 legislative session.

