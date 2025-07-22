HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
British F-35 jet stranded in India for over a month flies back

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 22, 2025 12:40 IST

British fighter jet F-35 B, which made an emergency landing at the international airport in Thiruvananthapuram over a month ago and has been parked since then, flew back on Tuesday after completing maintenance, airport sources said.

IMAGE: Grounded F-35 B jet finally takes off from Thiruvananthapuram airport. Photograph: UK Defence in India

The jet, which took off at 10.50 am, flew to Darwin in Australia, they said.

The jet was brought out of the hangar and kept at that airport bay on Monday.

 

The British Royal Navy F-35B Lightning fighter jet is part of the UK's most advanced stealth fleet.

Known to be one of the most advanced fighter aircraft in the world and worth over USD 110 million, the jet remained grounded at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport since June 14 after it developed a technical snag.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
