News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » British Airways officer on the run in India over visa racket

British Airways officer on the run in India over visa racket

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 27, 2024 18:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The British police are working with their Indian counterparts to trace a British Airways supervisor believed to be on the run in India after his role in an alleged GBP 3 million visa scam from over five years came to light, according to a UK media report on Tuesday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

The Sun newspaper reports that the unnamed 24-year-old suspect worked at Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport and is said to have charged customers GBP 25,000 per trip to abuse a loophole and fly them across the British Airways network without crucial visa documents.

 

The British police are now said to be working with their Indian counterparts to try to trace the man, who reportedly vanished with his partner – a BA ground services staffer – after he was arrested on January 6 and released on bail. He is believed to have flown out to India where he has reportedly bought several properties.

“As part of his fiddle, he got clients, most from India, to fly to the UK on a temporary visitor visa where he arranged for them to jet elsewhere,” the newspaper reports.

“Other clients were UK-based asylum claimants who feared being returned to their country of origin. Canadian authorities raised the alarm after years of BA flights to Toronto and Vancouver on which arrivals would immediately declare asylum,” it adds.

An investigation into the issue discovered that all passengers were checked in by the same man who wrongly verified the travellers had an electronic travel authorisation to enter a chosen country. An ETA can be applied for by a passenger only in their country of origin and therefore should have been rejected.

“He exploited a loophole knowing that immigration checks are no longer carried out by officials but are left to airline staff,” The Sun newspaper quoted a source as saying.

“By inputting wrong data, and claiming eTA documents had been secured, he got people to countries they had no permission to enter in the first place. On arrival, the bogus passengers would shred their documents and claim asylum. Many jetted to Britain to pay him to get them to Canada,” the source said, adding that the full extent of the scam remains unknown.

“We're assisting the authorities with their investigation,” a BA spokesperson said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
3 Indians plead guilty to student visa fraud charges in US
3 Indians plead guilty to student visa fraud charges in US
4 Indian-Americans charged with H-1B visa fraud in US
4 Indian-Americans charged with H-1B visa fraud in US
Tighter rules for Indian H-1B applicants
Tighter rules for Indian H-1B applicants
SC slams Ramdev's Patanjali, stops medical product ads
SC slams Ramdev's Patanjali, stops medical product ads
Voda Idea plans to raise about Rs 45,000 cr via equity
Voda Idea plans to raise about Rs 45,000 cr via equity
4 Gaganyaan astronauts are among IAF's finest
4 Gaganyaan astronauts are among IAF's finest
Examine NewsClick founder's health: SC to AIIMS
Examine NewsClick founder's health: SC to AIIMS
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

4 Indian-Americans arrested in US for H1B visa fraud

4 Indian-Americans arrested in US for H1B visa fraud

Indian CEO arrested on visa fraud charges

Indian CEO arrested on visa fraud charges

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances