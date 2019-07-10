News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Britain's envoy to US resigns amid row over leaked emails

Britain's envoy to US resigns amid row over leaked emails

July 10, 2019 17:30 IST

IMAGE: Britain's ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch resigned, saying the current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like. Photograph: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Britain's ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch resigned on Wednesday amid ongoing diplomatic row over leaked emails.

 

Darroch, a career diplomat, said he wanted to put an end to speculation. "The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like," he said.

The UK Foreign Office confirmed Darroch's resignation.

Darroch is at the eye of a diplomatic storm after remarks he made about US President Donald Trump's administration, and shared with UK officials in confidence, were leaked over the weekend.

Aditi Khanna
© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article
 

More like this

The world in the era of Donald Trump

The world in the era of Donald Trump

Does Donald Trump deserve a chance?

Does Donald Trump deserve a chance?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use