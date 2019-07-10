Britain's envoy to US resigns amid row over leaked emails

July 10, 2019 17:30 IST

IMAGE: Britain's ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch resigned, saying the current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like. Photograph: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Britain's ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch resigned on Wednesday amid ongoing diplomatic row over leaked emails.

Darroch, a career diplomat, said he wanted to put an end to speculation. "The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like," he said.

The UK Foreign Office confirmed Darroch's resignation.

Darroch is at the eye of a diplomatic storm after remarks he made about US President Donald Trump's administration, and shared with UK officials in confidence, were leaked over the weekend.