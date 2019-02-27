Last updated on: February 27, 2019 17:59 IST

Leaders from across the political spectrum said they are praying for the safety of the Indian Air Force pilot who is “missing in action” after India foiled Pakistan’s attempts to target military installations by using its air force in response to India’s counter-terrorism operations.

Even as the Pakistani army released a 46-second video showing a blindfolded man and claimed he is the pilot of IAF’s shot down aircraft, India said it is “ascertaining the facts”.

This is what some of our leaders had to say.

“I’m sorry to hear that one of our brave IAF pilots is missing. I hope he will return home soon, unharmed. We stand by our armed forces in these difficult times.”

-- Congress president Rahul Gandhi

“Our prayers are with the brave IAF pilot & his family in this very difficult time. Under Article 3 of Geneva Conventions every party is required to treat prisoners humanely. Pakistan must respect its obligations towards the IAF pilot, regardless of ongoing circumstances.”

-- AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

“I pray for the safety of Indian Air Force pilot...Whole country is proud of this brave son and everyone is hoping for his safe return. We all stand united to keep our country safe and strong.”

-- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

“Thoughts with the family, friends & colleagues of #WingCommanderAbhinandan. Prayers for his early & safe return home to all those eagerly waiting for him.”

-- National Conference’s Omar Abdullah