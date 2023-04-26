News
Rediff.com  » News » 'Brazenly intimidatory': Cong on Shah's 'riots in K'taka' remark

'Brazenly intimidatory': Cong on Shah's 'riots in K'taka' remark

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 26, 2023 13:34 IST
The Congress on Wednesday termed Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks that Karnataka will be afflicted with riots if the grand old party comes to power as a "brazenly intimidatory statement", and accused him of "issuing threats" during the election campaign.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the public meeting ahead of Karnataka assembly elections. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a public meeting on Tuesday in Karnataka's Belagavi district, Shah said the development of the state will be on the "reverse gear" if the Congress forms the government.

"If the Congress comes to power, dynastic politics will be at an all-time high and Karnataka will be afflicted with riots," the home minister had said.

 

Hitting back at Shah, Congress general secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said, "This is a brazenly intimidatory statement. The Union Home Minister having allegiance to an organisation banned by India's very first Home Minister is now issuing threats during an election campaign when staring at certain defeat."

The Congress had slammed Shah on Tuesday as well over his reported remarks that the upcoming Karnataka polls are not just to elect MLAs but to entrust the future of the state in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Opposition party had claimed that the comments were an "insult" to 6.5 crore Kannadigas.

Voting for the Karnataka Assembly polls will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes is scheduled for May 13.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
