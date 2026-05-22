Brainstem Region Found Crucial For Adapting To Change

A groundbreaking study reveals the brainstem's 'locus coeruleus' as a key player in cognitive flexibility, offering new insights into mental adaptability and potential treatments for disorders like ADHD and depression.

Key Points A new study identifies the 'locus coeruleus' in the brainstem as crucial for cognitive flexibility and adapting to changing conditions.

Impairment in cognitive flexibility is linked to disorders such as ADHD, depression, and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

The locus coeruleus helps the brain switch between behavioural rules and maintain flexible thinking.

Silencing activity in the locus coeruleus impairs the ability to adapt to new rules and reorganise neural activity in the prefrontal cortex.

The study highlights the importance of neural network reorganisation in psychiatric and neurological disorders.

A new study has found a region in the brainstem, the structure which connects the brain to the spinal cord, that could be important for the mental ability to adapt to changing conditions and shift strategies.

An impairment in cognitive flexibility is associated with disorders including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

The Role of Locus Coeruleus in Brain Function

Researchers at the US' University of California, Riverside, said the 'locus coeruleus' -- a tiny region on the brainstem -- may be central to how the brain "changes gears", helping it switch between behavioural rules and maintain flexible thinking.

"The brain is constantly faced with changing environments and demands. Our work shows that the locus coeruleus acts as a key regulator that helps the brain transition between behavioral states efficiently," said Hongdian Yang, an associate professor of molecular, cell, and systems biology and senior author of the study published in the journal eLife.

Testing Attentional Flexibility in Mice

The study trained mice on a rule-switching task designed to test attentional flexibility.

The animals were first taught to find food rewards using one type of sensory cue, such as the texture of bedding material. Then, without warning, the rule changed -- the mice now had to ignore the old cue and rely on odour instead.

Activity of neurons or brain cells in the locus coeruleus and their input to the medial prefrontal cortex was silenced. The medial prefrontal cortex is part of the prefrontal cortex, which is critical for higher-level functions, including attention, planning and decision-making.

The team found the mice struggled to adapt to the new rule, continued relying on outdated strategies, and required significantly more attempts to learn the switch.

"We revealed that suppressing either the LC (locus coeruleus) or its mPFC (medial prefrontal cortex) projections severely impaired switching behaviour, establishing the critical role of the LC-mPFC circuit in supporting attentional switching," the authors wrote.

Impact on Neural Activity and Decision-Making

Yang said, "We found LC signals help reorganise neural activity patterns in the prefrontal cortex so the brain can disengage from an old rule and engage with a new one."

Silencing activity in the locus coeruleus was found to produce the opposite effect among neurons -- more prefrontal neurons became active, and individual neurons responded to broader, more mixed information.

"The network became noisier and less selective. This suggests the LC helps maintain a high neural 'signal-to-noise ratio', keeping the prefrontal cortex organised during complex decision-making instead of merely amplifying activity," Yang said.

Implications for Neurological Disorders

The findings add to growing evidence that psychiatric and neurological disorders may involve brains that struggle not simply with too much or too little activity, but with the ability to reorganise neural networks when circumstances change, the researchers said.

They also found that during normal learning the brain shifts between different "modes" of activity as it figures out a new rule.

In the prefrontal cortex, groups of neurons reorganised into clear, distinct patterns as the mice learned -- but when the researchers suppressed the locus coeruleus, the patterns became fuzzier and harder to distinguish, as if the brain could no longer clearly switch into the right learning mode, they said.