BrahMos destroyed Pakistan's air bases: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that indigenously developed BrahMos missiles destroyed Pakistani air bases while its air defence system, borrowed from China, remained unused, during Operation Sindoor, which exposed its lies on terrorism to the world.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a function here, Shah said while surgical strikes and the airstrike in the past were limited to the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), India penetrated 100 km inside Pakistan's border under Operation Sindoor and eliminated terrorists and their hubs.

"As our indigenously developed BrahMos (supersonic cruise missile system) worked to destroy Pakistan's air bases, its own air defence system, borrowed from China, remained unused.

"Our Air Force carried out precise attacks and inflicted heavy damage on many places in Pakistan which were considered impregnable. Operation Sindoor will be written in golden letters when the history is written on the border safety," he said.

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian armed forces in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.

The operations destroyed terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, from where terrorist attacks against India were planned and directed.

"Pakistan used to tell the whole world that no terrorist activity happens there and accuse India of making false complaints. But, terrorists were finished with missiles under 'Operation Sindoor' and Pakistan was exposed to the world," Shah said.

He said the next day, senior officers of the Pakistani army attended the funeral of terrorists and offered prayers, "which exposed the nexus of the Pakistani Army, Pakistan, and terrorism, and the whole world came to know that Pakistan runs bases for terrorists".

Recalling PM Narendra Modi's speech in Bihar after the Pahalgam terror strike, Shah said, "Within few days, Narendrabhai's strong political will, the valour of the army, the accurate information of the intelligence agencies and the firepower of the Army destroyed the terrorist camps in nine places in Pakistan and razed them to the ground".

He said the Modi government has given a befitting reply to terrorists who wiped off the vermilion from the forehead of women and created a new kind of history in the security of India and the protection of the borders.

"PM Modi made it clear in his address to the nation after Operation Sindoor that the Indus River and blood will not flow together. If terrorism is not eradicated, then not even a drop of water from the Indus river will be available," Shah recalled.

He said Modi conveyed to Pakistan that trade and terrorism will not go together, and if Pakistan shelters terrorism, the entire trade will end.

"Modi said he is ready to hold talks with Pakistan, but the talks will be centred on taking back PoK and eliminating terrorism. Today, 140 crore people of India salute the valour of our armed forces, the accuracy of the intelligence agencies, and the strong political will of Narendra Modi," he said.

He further said that Modi has undertaken a task to place India at the forefront by 2047 and has laid a strong foundation for the country's development in the last 11 years.

Shah laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various developmental projects of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation after leading a Tiranga Yatra and inaugurating a nursing college building in Mehsana.

Earlier in the day, Shah inaugurated the state-of-the-art, fully automated frozen potato products manufacturing facility of Falcon Agrifriz Foods in Mehsana.

The group has invested approximately Rs 1,050 crore in Gujarat, intending to transform the state into a global hub for frozen potato-based products, a release stated.