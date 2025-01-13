Brahmin couples offered Rs 1 lakh for having 4 children

The chief of the Madhya Pradesh Parshuram Kalyan Board has said he would pay Rs 1 lakh as reward to couples from the Brahmin community producing four children.

Image only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

Pandit Vishnu Rajoria made the announcement during a 'parichay sammelan' organised on Sunday for men and women of marriageable age from the Sanadhya Brahmin community in Indore.

In a video that went viral on social media, Rajoria can be seen claiming that couples having just one child despite having good jobs is not good.

He also questioned the increase in the population of 'non-Hindus' and asserted it was 'because we have almost stopped paying attention to our family'.

The population of "heretics" is increasing rapidly, Rajoria claimed.

"I request you all that you should have at least four (children). Those who have four children in the Sanadhya community will be rewarded with Rs one lakh by the Parshuram Kalyan Board. It will be given by the board president of the time," he said at the event.

However, after the video went viral and his announcement started attracting attention, Rajoria claimed he will arrange the prize money in his own capacity or through social support, and asserted the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state has not started any scheme to this effect.

"A total of 58 couple got married at Sunday's event. I had made the announcement of Rs 1 lakh reward for couple having four children," he told PTI.

Rajoria also claimed the population of Brahmins in the country had halved when compared to 1951.