HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Brahmin couples offered Rs 1 lakh for having 4 children

Brahmin couples offered Rs 1 lakh for having 4 children

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 13, 2025 17:55 IST

x

The chief of the Madhya Pradesh Parshuram Kalyan Board has said he would pay Rs 1 lakh as reward to couples from the Brahmin community producing four children.

Image only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

Pandit Vishnu Rajoria made the announcement during a 'parichay sammelan' organised on Sunday for men and women of marriageable age from the Sanadhya Brahmin community in Indore.

In a video that went viral on social media, Rajoria can be seen claiming that couples having just one child despite having good jobs is not good.

 

He also questioned the increase in the population of 'non-Hindus' and asserted it was 'because we have almost stopped paying attention to our family'.

The population of "heretics" is increasing rapidly, Rajoria claimed.

"I request you all that you should have at least four (children). Those who have four children in the Sanadhya community will be rewarded with Rs one lakh by the Parshuram Kalyan Board. It will be given by the board president of the time," he said at the event.

However, after the video went viral and his announcement started attracting attention, Rajoria claimed he will arrange the prize money in his own capacity or through social support, and asserted the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state has not started any scheme to this effect.

"A total of 58 couple got married at Sunday's event. I had made the announcement of Rs 1 lakh reward for couple having four children," he told PTI.

Rajoria also claimed the population of Brahmins in the country had halved when compared to 1951.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Every couple should produce at least 3 kids: Bhagwat
Every couple should produce at least 3 kids: Bhagwat
Have more kids, PM will build houses for them: Raj min
Have more kids, PM will build houses for them: Raj min
Why Stalin wants Tamilians to have '16 children'
Why Stalin wants Tamilians to have '16 children'
Population control is an 'act of patriotism': PM
Population control is an 'act of patriotism': PM
'It's Not A Conspiracy Against India'
'It's Not A Conspiracy Against India'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Is Missi Roti India's WORST Food?

webstory image 2

5 Countries With The Best Work-Life Balance

webstory image 3

Amrish Puri's Top 10 Movies

VIDEOS

The first 'royal bath' of Mahakumbh begins3:06

The first 'royal bath' of Mahakumbh begins

PM inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel in Kashmir, connecting Sonamarg year-round2:22

PM inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel in Kashmir, connecting...

Omar Abdullah praises PM Modi: 'You've earned the trust of J-K with your actions'10:03

Omar Abdullah praises PM Modi: 'You've earned the trust...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD