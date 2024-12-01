News
Every couple should produce at least 3 kids: RSS chief

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 01, 2024 20:50 IST
Expressing concern over declining population growth, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said India's Total Fertility Rate (TFR), the average number of children a woman gives birth to in her lifetime, should be at least 3, well above the present one of 2.1.

IMAGE: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses 'Kathale Kulsammelan' -- Silver Jubilee annual celebration of Kathale Pariwar, in Nagpur on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking at the 'Kathale Kul (clan) Sammelan' in Nagpur, Bhagwat also highlighted the vital role of families, and warned that according to population science, if a society's total fertility rate dips below 2.1, it could face extinction.

"A declining population is a serious concern. Demographic studies suggest that when a society's total fertility rate falls below 2.1, it risks facing extinction. This decline does not necessarily require external threats; a society can gradually fade away on its own," Bhagwat said.

 

"Many languages and cultures have already disappeared due to this issue. Thus, it is essential to maintain a fertility rate above 2.1," Bhagwat said, and emphasised that 'kutumb' (family) is an integral part of society and every family serves as a vital building bloc.

"Our country's population policy, formulated either in 1998 or 2002, clearly says that the total fertility rate should not be below 2.1. Now when we say 2.1, it is not feasible to have children in fraction. So when we say 2.1, this means it should be more, at least three. The (population) science says so," Bhagwat said.

India's TFR has declined from 2.2 to 2 while the Contraceptive Prevalence Rate has increased from 54 per cent to 67 per cent, according to the National Family Health Survey data released in 2021.

A total fertility rate of 2.1 is considered as the replacement rate, which is a crucial factor in population growth. It ensures the replacement of a woman and her partner upon death with no overall increase or decrease in numbers.

Latching on to Bhagwat's remarks, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said, "PM Modi had earlier said that Muslim women produce more children."

He also referred to Modi's remarks that if the Congress comes to power, it will redistribute gold, including 'mangalsutras', from mothers and daughters among Muslims.

"Bhagwat says produce more children. Now those in the RSS should start marrying," Owaisi said.

