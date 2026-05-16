Punjab Boy Rescued From Borewell Is In Stable Condition

A four-year-old boy is in stable condition after being rescued from a borewell in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, following a nine-hour rescue operation, highlighting the importance of child safety and emergency response.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Four-year-old Gurkaran Singh was rescued after a nine-hour borewell rescue operation in Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

Punjab Jails Minister Dr Ravjot Singh visited Gurkaran at the civil hospital, confirming his stable condition.

Gurkaran is under observation for a mild infection and eye irritation due to dust exposure during the incident.

Medical officials are continuously monitoring Gurkaran's health, and he is responding well to treatment.

The borewell rescue operation involved multiple agencies and local volunteers, ensuring Gurkaran's safe extraction.

The four-year-old boy, who was rescued following a nearly nine-hour operation after falling into a borewell, is in stable condition, Punjab Jails Minister Dr Ravjot Singh said after visiting the child at the civil hospital here on Saturday.

Accompanied by a team of doctors, the minister reviewed the child's condition and interacted with medical staff treating him. He also met the child's family during the visit to the hospital.

Officials said Gurkaran Singh, who was rescued around 12.40 am, is currently under observation. He was shifted to the hospital immediately after rescue for medical examination and treatment.

Gurkaran Singh's Recovery Progress

The minister, who is also the local MLA, said the boy's condition is stable and he was given liquid intake in the morning. A team of senior doctors is continuously monitoring his health.

"He is recovering well. Necessary investigations have been conducted. A mild infection has been detected, which is expected after prolonged exposure to soil and dust during the incident," the minister said.

Medical Assessment and Treatment Details

He further said the child has undergone an eye check-up due to irritation caused by dust particles and is likely to remain under observation for 48 hours. If recovery continues, he may be discharged by Monday.

Hospital officials said the child has been given treatment for minor eye irritation and is otherwise stable.

Senior Medical Officer Dr Navjot Singh and Dr Neha Pal said Gurkaran has been kept under observation as a precautionary measure.

They said the child is responding well to the treatment.

Details of the Borewell Incident

Gurkaran, who fell into a newly-dug borewell while playing near his home in Hoshiarpur district was rescued safely after an intense, nine-hour operation involving multiple rescue agencies and local volunteers.

The incident occurred Friday night at Chak Samana village, located near Bhikhowal along the Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road.

The boy was trapped inside the borewell at a depth of around 20 to 30 feet, officials said.

Rescue teams pulled him out around 12.40 am and rushed him to the hospital for medical examination and treatment.