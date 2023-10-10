News
Rediff.com  » News » Both Sena factions seek nod for Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park

Both Sena factions seek nod for Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 10, 2023 14:31 IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received applications from both the Shiv Sena factions for holding the annual Dussehra rally at the iconic Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar area, a civic official said.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses last year's Dussehra rally, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, Dadar, in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray had started the tradition of holding the Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park in Dadar area of Mumbai.

The BMC received an application on October 1 from MLA Sada Sarvankar, belonging to the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde, and another application from the Shiv Sena (UBT) central office on October 7, the official told PTI.

"We have received two applications for the Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park," the official said.

 

Dussehra festival will be celebrated on October 24 this year.

Last year also, the rival Sena camps led by Shinde and former CM Uddhav Thackeray had filed applications seeking permission to hold the annual Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park ground.

The civic body had denied permission to both the factions citing law and order concerns.

Thereafter, the Bombay high court in September 2022 granted permission to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction to hold its annual Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park on October 5 last year.

The Shinde camp last year held its rally at the MMRDA ground in Bandra-Kurla Complex.

When Bal Thackeray died in 2012, he was cremated at the Shivaji Park. Sena workers call Shivaji Park 'Shiva-tirtha,' or a holy place, that now houses his memorial.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
