News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bombay HC allows Uddhav's Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park

Bombay HC allows Uddhav's Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park

Source: PTI
September 23, 2022 17:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Bombay high court on Friday permitted the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to hold its annual Dussehra rally at the iconic Shivaji Park ground in central Mumbai on October 5.

A division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and Kamal Khata allowed the petition filed by the Thackeray-led Sena faction  and its secretary Anil Desai challenging the Mumbai civic body's order refusing them permission.

 

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) order was a "clear abuse of process of law and bona fides," said the court.

The bench allowed the Thackeray-led party to use the ground from October 2 to October 6 while asking it to maintain law and order.

The BMC had on September 21 said it was refusing permission as a similar application had been filed by MLA Sada Sarvankar of the rival Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and if permission was granted to one faction, it would lead to law and order problems as apprehended by the local police.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Team Uddhav to hold Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park
Team Uddhav to hold Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park
RSS to have 1st woman chief guest at Dussehra event
RSS to have 1st woman chief guest at Dussehra event
3 Union ministers to perform in Delhi's Ramlila
3 Union ministers to perform in Delhi's Ramlila
Modi warns state environment ministers of urban Naxals
Modi warns state environment ministers of urban Naxals
Ball girl to Indian legend, Jhulan set for swansong
Ball girl to Indian legend, Jhulan set for swansong
Lumpy disease: UP bans cattle trade with 4 states
Lumpy disease: UP bans cattle trade with 4 states
Bhagwat's mosque visit, imams' meet no deviation: RSS
Bhagwat's mosque visit, imams' meet no deviation: RSS
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

No BMC nod for Sena Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park

No BMC nod for Sena Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park

Team Uddhav to go ahead with Shivaji Park venue

Team Uddhav to go ahead with Shivaji Park venue

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances