Boosted by Punjab and Surat results, AAP eyes Gujarat and HP polls

After a resounding victory in Punjab polls, the Aam Aadmi Party will hit the ground in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat which will go to polls in November this year.

IMAGE: Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal hold a victory roadshow in Amritsar, Punjab, March 13, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo.

According to reliable sources, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann will campaign in the two poll-bound states.

So far, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress are in a direct contest in both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

Emboldened by its success in Surat municipal elections, AAP sees a glimmer of opportunity in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Gujarat turf.

"As far as Himachal is concerned, it borders Punjab where AAP just swept the assembly polls. The AAP is hopeful that the wave of Punjab will also reach Himachal Pradesh" said the source.

AAP registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls last week, winning a staggering 92 seats and pushing most of its rivals to the margins. The ruling Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member assembly.