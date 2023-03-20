News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bookie Anil Jaisinghani arrested in Amruta Fadnavis bribery attempt case

Bookie Anil Jaisinghani arrested in Amruta Fadnavis bribery attempt case

Source: PTI
March 20, 2023 13:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Mumbai police on Monday nabbed suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani from Gujarat, days after his daughter Aniksha Jaisinghani was arrested for allegedly trying to blackmail and bribe the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, an official said.

IMAGE: Designer Aniksha is arrested following a complaint by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, for threatening and blackmailing her, Mumbai, March 18, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

A crime branch official confirmed that Anil Jaisinghani, who has 14 to 15 cases pending against him, was nabbed from Gujarat but refused to divulge details.

 

Mumbai Police had on March 16 arrested Aniksha Anil Jaisinghani, a designer, after Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta accused her of offering a bribe for intervening in a criminal case and also threatening her. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Mumbai traffic jams break marriages: Amruta Fadnavis
Mumbai traffic jams break marriages: Amruta Fadnavis
Amruta Fadnavis takes on 'bigde' Nawab Malik
Amruta Fadnavis takes on 'bigde' Nawab Malik
Amruta Fadnavis' tweet on Sushant case sparks row
Amruta Fadnavis' tweet on Sushant case sparks row
Jehan Daruvala bags double Saudi podium
Jehan Daruvala bags double Saudi podium
Kavitha at ED office for 2nd round of questioning
Kavitha at ED office for 2nd round of questioning
'End sealed cover practice': CJI on govt's OROP note
'End sealed cover practice': CJI on govt's OROP note
Recipe: Cottage Cheese Milk Pudding
Recipe: Cottage Cheese Milk Pudding
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Designer wanted to fix Devendra Fadnavis: Police

Designer wanted to fix Devendra Fadnavis: Police

Designer arrested following Amruta Fadnavis's FIR

Designer arrested following Amruta Fadnavis's FIR

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances