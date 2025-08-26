HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Bombay HC tells Jarange no protest without permission

Bombay HC tells Jarange no protest without permission

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: August 26, 2025 16:20 IST

x

Noting that public places cannot be occupied indefinitely, the Bombay high court on Tuesday said Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange cannot hold a protest without prior permission from authorities and cited the law and order situation in Mumbai during the Ganesh festival.

IMAGE: Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne said that while democracy and dissent go hand in hand, demonstrations should be held only at designated places.

The bench said the government can take a call on whether to offer an alternative place at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai to the respondent (Jarange) to hold a peaceful protest so that the tempo of life in Mumbai is not disturbed.

 

Jarange has given the Maharashtra government an ultimatum till Tuesday to grant a 10 per cent quota to the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) grouping, failing which he will march to Mumbai with Maratha supporters and sit on an indefinite fast on August 29.

The court said peaceful protests can be undertaken after permission is sought under the new rules for public gatherings and agitations.

The respondents (Jarange and his associates) are at liberty to file an application seeking such permission from the concerned authorities, the bench said, adding it would then be open for the government to decide the same as per provisions of law.

"It would also be open for the government to offer an alternate place at Khargar in Navi Mumbai to the respondent to hold their peaceful protest so that the tempo of life in the city of Mumbai is not hampered," the bench said, noting that public places cannot be occupied for an indefinite period.

Democracy and dissent go hand in hand, but demonstration has to be in designated places where such a protest can be held, it added.

The court noted that the police would be busy with the law and order situation of the city during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which commences on Wednesday.

The high court was responding to a PIL filed by the Amy Foundation challenging the proposed agitation.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf submitted to the court that while the state does not dispute the right of a citizen to stage peaceful protests, however, the same should not be in a way that would bring the city to a standstill.

During the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the police force is extremely burdened with arrangements for law and order, and assembly of large numbers of people would be a big strain and cause grave inconvenience, he said.

The bench issued a notice to Jarange seeking his response to the petition and posted the matter for further hearing on September 9.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Activist Jarange ends fast, warns of Mumbai march if...
Activist Jarange ends fast, warns of Mumbai march if...
Jarange makes U-turn on decision to contest Maha polls
Jarange makes U-turn on decision to contest Maha polls
'He has entire Maharashtra cabinet at his feet'
'He has entire Maharashtra cabinet at his feet'
Meet the man who put Maratha quota back in spotlight
Meet the man who put Maratha quota back in spotlight
Maratha quota stir turns violent, many cops hurt
Maratha quota stir turns violent, many cops hurt

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The First Space Travellers

webstory image 2

10 Most Popular Names For Boys In India

webstory image 3

10 Cross-Cultural Love Stories On OTT

VIDEOS

Devotees take a holy dip in sacred Saryu River on occassion of Hartalika Teej 2:53

Devotees take a holy dip in sacred Saryu River on...

President Murmu meets Fijian PM Sitiveni Rabuka at Rashtrapati Bhavan0:48

President Murmu meets Fijian PM Sitiveni Rabuka at...

Watch: Priyanka joins Rahul in Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar's Supaul1:47

Watch: Priyanka joins Rahul in Voter Adhikar Yatra in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV