HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Body of woman killed in US to be brought to India

Body of woman killed in US to be brought to India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 07, 2026 15:36 IST

x

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said the mortal remains of Nikitha Godishala, who was allegedly killed in the United States, are expected to be brought to the country on January 7 or 8.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

He said all legal and administrative procedures have been completed.

In a post on X, Reddy said, "Sharing an update concerning the unfortunate demise of Ms Nikitha Godishala in Maryland, USA: All required procedures have now been completed, and the mortal remains are expected to be flown to India either today or tomorrow."

He also posted a letter from the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC which stated that it has no objection to the mortal remains of Nikitha being taken to India.

Following a request from the family of Nikitha Godishala, Kishan Reddy had contacted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to facilitate the repatriation of her remains to India.

Nikitha Godishala (27) of Ellicott City in America was reported missing on January 2. Howard County police had said that she was found dead with stab wounds in the Columbia, Maryland apartment of her ex-roommate, Arjun Sharma, 26.

The US police have obtained a warrant for Sharma's arrest on first and second-degree murder charges, alleging that he killed her and fled to India.

The family members of Nikitha Godishala have urged the authorities in the US to issue an international arrest warrant against the suspect in her alleged killing for his quick arrest.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Indian woman killed in US, ex-boyfriend flees to India
Indian woman killed in US, ex-boyfriend flees to India
Indian student killed by stray bullet in Canada
Indian student killed by stray bullet in Canada
30-yr-old Indian woman murdered in Canada, suspect identified
30-yr-old Indian woman murdered in Canada, suspect identified
UP woman, lover kill husband, cut body with grinder
UP woman, lover kill husband, cut body with grinder
Hindu man killed near Dhaka, second incident within hrs
Hindu man killed near Dhaka, second incident within hrs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

webstory image 2

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

webstory image 3

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

VIDEOS

Genelia's Sweet Moment Melts Fans' Hearts0:40

Genelia's Sweet Moment Melts Fans' Hearts

Modi asked me, 'Sir, can I please see you': Trump3:28

Modi asked me, 'Sir, can I please see you': Trump

Nature's Magic: Bhaderwah Valley Dressed in Pristine Snow0:38

Nature's Magic: Bhaderwah Valley Dressed in Pristine Snow

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO