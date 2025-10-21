A Day After Daring Louvre Museum Heist

On Sunday, October 19, 2025, at around 9:30 am local time, thieves pulled off a daring heist at the Louvre museum in Paris, using a crane to smash an upstairs window and steal priceless French crown jewels.

The suspects escaped on motorbikes before the police arrived.

The robbers reportedly decamped with eight 'priceless' objects in the daring heist at the museum.

A day after the break-in, the museum remained closed as investigations continue.

IMAGE: A member of the forensic team inspects a window believed to have been used in the robbery at the Louvre. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers work at a crane believed to have been used in the heist, here and below. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

IMAGE: Police gather on the Louvre pyramid spiral staircase after the theft of Napoleon collection jewellery pieces at the museum, in this picture obtained from social media. Photograph: Joan Carpenter Maccracken via Reuters

IMAGE: A crown worn by French Empress Eugenie, which was targeted by thieves during the heist but was dropped during their escape, on display in this undated still frame from a video. Photograph: Louvre Museum/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A tiara adorned with pearls worn by French Empress Eugenie, which was among the items stolen by thieves, on display in this undated still frame from a video. Photograph: Louvre Museum/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A jewel-encrusted brooch worn by French Empress Eugenie, which was among the items stolen by thieves, on display in this undated still frame from a video. Photograph: Louvre Museum/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Apollo Gallery's (Galerie d'Apollon) ceiling, which houses the French crown jewels (not pictured), at the Louvre in Paris in this image taken from social media, here and below. Photograph: Olivia Wong via Files/Reuters

Photograph: Olivia Wong via Files/Reuters

IMAGE: A police vehicle stands near the entrance to the Louvre after the robbery. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

IMAGE: Security employees enter the glass pyramid of the Louvre as it remains closed the day after the spectacular jewel heist. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

IMAGE: Visitors stand near the glass pyramid of the Louvre. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

IMAGE: A placard which reads 'The Louvre Museum will be closed today for exceptional reasons' is seen near the glass pyramid. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

IMAGE: Journalists work as people take picture near the Louvre as the museum remains closed. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff