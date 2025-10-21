HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » A Day After Daring Louvre Museum Heist

A Day After Daring Louvre Museum Heist

By REDIFF NEWS
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 21, 2025 10:33 IST

x

On Sunday, October 19, 2025, at around 9:30 am local time, thieves pulled off a daring heist at the Louvre museum in Paris, using a crane to smash an upstairs window and steal priceless French crown jewels.

The suspects escaped on motorbikes before the police arrived.

The robbers reportedly decamped with eight 'priceless' objects in the daring heist at the museum.

A day after the break-in, the museum remained closed as investigations continue.

 

IMAGE: A member of the forensic team inspects a window believed to have been used in the robbery at the Louvre. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police officers work at a crane believed to have been used in the heist, here and below. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

 

Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

 

Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police gather on the Louvre pyramid spiral staircase after the theft of Napoleon collection jewellery pieces at the museum, in this picture obtained from social media. Photograph: Joan Carpenter Maccracken via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A crown worn by French Empress Eugenie, which was targeted by thieves during the heist but was dropped during their escape, on display in this undated still frame from a video. Photograph: Louvre Museum/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A tiara adorned with pearls worn by French Empress Eugenie, which was among the items stolen by thieves, on display in this undated still frame from a video. Photograph: Louvre Museum/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A jewel-encrusted brooch worn by French Empress Eugenie, which was among the items stolen by thieves, on display in this undated still frame from a video. Photograph: Louvre Museum/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Apollo Gallery's (Galerie d'Apollon) ceiling, which houses the French crown jewels (not pictured), at the Louvre in Paris in this image taken from social media, here and below. Photograph: Olivia Wong via Files/Reuters

 

Photograph: Olivia Wong via Files/Reuters

IMAGE: A police vehicle stands near the entrance to the Louvre after the robbery. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Security employees enter the glass pyramid of the Louvre as it remains closed the day after the spectacular jewel heist. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Visitors stand near the glass pyramid of the Louvre. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A placard which reads 'The Louvre Museum will be closed today for exceptional reasons' is seen near the glass pyramid. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Journalists work as people take picture near the Louvre as the museum remains closed. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Paris: Many priceless jewels stolen in Louvre Museum heist
Paris: Many priceless jewels stolen in Louvre Museum heist
The jewels worth $1 bn stolen in Dresden museum heist
The jewels worth $1 bn stolen in Dresden museum heist
Gold tiffin box, jewel-studded cup stolen from Hyderabad museum
Gold tiffin box, jewel-studded cup stolen from Hyderabad museum
Pix: Picasso, Monet art stolen in one of biggest heists
Pix: Picasso, Monet art stolen in one of biggest heists
Police cracks Nizam's Museum theft case, arrests 2 history-sheeters
Police cracks Nizam's Museum theft case, arrests 2 history-sheeters

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Butter Sev: 15-Min Diwali Recipe

webstory image 2

Diwali Recipe: Walnut Paneer Kebab

webstory image 3

Next-Gen iPad Pro Arrives With Enhanced Power

VIDEOS

Rashmika Mandanna Steals the Spotlight at 'Thamma' Diwali Bash1:18

Rashmika Mandanna Steals the Spotlight at 'Thamma' Diwali...

Devotees perform 'pind daan' on Diwali in front of Jagannath Temple1:30

Devotees perform 'pind daan' on Diwali in front of...

Army celebrates Diwali with Gohallan villagers near LoC in J-K1:04

Army celebrates Diwali with Gohallan villagers near LoC...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO