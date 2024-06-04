News
Blood samples of Porsche juvenile's mother collected for DNA tests

Blood samples of Porsche juvenile's mother collected for DNA tests

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 04, 2024 00:20 IST
The blood samples of the mother of the juvenile allegedly involved in the May 19 Pune Porsche crash case were collected on Monday for DNA testing, a police official said.

IMAGE: The father of the accused 17-year-old boy involved in the Pune Porsche accident case being brought to the crime branch office by the Pune police after being arrested in an alleged abduction case, in Pune, May 27, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

This is to confirm if the samples of the woman, who has been arrested, were used in place of the juvenile at Sassoon General Hospital for tests at the Forensic Science Laboratory to verify alcohol consumption, the official informed.

 

Two IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh died when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car, allegedly driven by a drunk minor boy, in the early hours of May 19 in Kalyani Nagar area here.

The juvenile's mother was arrested on Saturday as part of the probe into the blood sample swap case.

Earlier, the police had arrested Dr Ajay Taware, head of Sassoon's Forensic Medicine Department, and Dr. Shrihari Halnor, the chief medical officer, as well as another staffer in this connection.

They are accused of conspiring with the juvenile's parents in return for money to swap the blood samples to nullify alcohol detection tests. The juvenile's parents were remanded in police custody till June 5 by a local court earlier.

"We collected the woman's samples today and have sent it for DNA sampling to the FSL," the Crime Branch official said.

Meanwhile, a senior official said they are seeking appointment of a special counsel in the case and were taking all efforts to file a chargesheet quickly.

"We are recording statements of key witnesses, gathering critical evidence, as well as creating a digital reconstruction of the accident scene to present in court," the official said.

"The main focus is to get a special counsel appointed, file chargesheet quickly and run the case in a fast track court to ensure speedy conviction. One chargesheet will be filed in the Juvenile Justice Board against the minor and the second in the regular court against the parents and the arrested doctors. This will pertain to blood sample swap and confinement of driver," he added.

Sources also said police is likely to seek further extension of the juvenile's stay in the observation home on June 5, when the initial period ends.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
