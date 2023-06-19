Blinken Visits China Before Modi's US Visit

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken meets Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing on Sunday.
Blinken arrived in Beijing early on Sunday morning and held an extended round of talks -- over seven hours with Qin.
Blinken is the highest-level American official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office and the first secretary of state to make the trip in five years.
Blinken's visit to Beijing comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra D Modi's state visit to Washington, DC this week.
Blinken's visit was largely seen as an attempt to keep the communication channels open between Washington and Beijing so that bilateral relations can be 'responsibly managed'.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com