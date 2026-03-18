BLA's Use of Female Suicide Bombers Exposed After Arrest in Pakistan

Pakistani authorities have arrested a female suicide bomber allegedly trained by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), shedding light on the group's disturbing tactics of brainwashing young individuals for terrorist activities.

Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

Key Points Pakistani authorities arrested a female suicide bomber allegedly trained by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

The BLA is accused of brainwashing young females and children to carry out terror attacks.

The arrested woman appealed to youth to avoid insurgent propaganda on social media.

Security forces in Balochistan are implementing preemptive measures to prevent terror attacks.

The BLA has previously used female suicide bombers in attacks, including the 2022 Karachi University bombing.

An alleged female suicide bomber trained by the banned Balochistan Liberation Army has been arrested ahead of carrying out her mission, a top Pakistan leader said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti told a media conference in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, that the arrest of the young girl from Khuzdar had unmasked how the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) was brainwashing young females and children to carry out terror attacks.

The alleged suicide bomber female was also produced at the conference and, in a brief address, appealed to students, youth and children to avoid watching the propaganda and hate material posted by insurgent groups on social media.

She also said she was in the process of being prepared by her handler to carry out the attack sometime after Eid when security forces arrested her from a town in Khuzdar.

Bugti, flanked by senior security officials, said security forces and intelligence agencies had been working closely together to execute a policy of preemptive measures which had saved hundreds of lives in the province.

BLA's History of Using Female Suicide Bombers

In the past, there have been at least three confirmed incidents of the BLA using female suicide bombers to carry out major attacks.

The first instance was in April 2022 when Shari Hayat Baloch targeted Karachi University's Confucius Centre, killing four people, including three Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver.

The mineral rich and strategically located Balochistan has seen several terror attacks carried out by banned insurgent groups since 2002.