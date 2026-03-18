HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » BLA's Use of Female Suicide Bombers Exposed After Arrest in Pakistan

BLA's Use of Female Suicide Bombers Exposed After Arrest in Pakistan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 18, 2026 20:33 IST

Pakistani authorities have arrested a female suicide bomber allegedly trained by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), shedding light on the group's disturbing tactics of brainwashing young individuals for terrorist activities.

Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

Key Points

  • Pakistani authorities arrested a female suicide bomber allegedly trained by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).
  • The BLA is accused of brainwashing young females and children to carry out terror attacks.
  • The arrested woman appealed to youth to avoid insurgent propaganda on social media.
  • Security forces in Balochistan are implementing preemptive measures to prevent terror attacks.
  • The BLA has previously used female suicide bombers in attacks, including the 2022 Karachi University bombing.

An alleged female suicide bomber trained by the banned Balochistan Liberation Army has been arrested ahead of carrying out her mission, a top Pakistan leader said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti told a media conference in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, that the arrest of the young girl from Khuzdar had unmasked how the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) was brainwashing young females and children to carry out terror attacks.

 

The alleged suicide bomber female was also produced at the conference and, in a brief address, appealed to students, youth and children to avoid watching the propaganda and hate material posted by insurgent groups on social media.

She also said she was in the process of being prepared by her handler to carry out the attack sometime after Eid when security forces arrested her from a town in Khuzdar.

Bugti, flanked by senior security officials, said security forces and intelligence agencies had been working closely together to execute a policy of preemptive measures which had saved hundreds of lives in the province.

BLA's History of Using Female Suicide Bombers

In the past, there have been at least three confirmed incidents of the BLA using female suicide bombers to carry out major attacks.

The first instance was in April 2022 when Shari Hayat Baloch targeted Karachi University's Confucius Centre, killing four people, including three Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver.

The mineral rich and strategically located Balochistan has seen several terror attacks carried out by banned insurgent groups since 2002.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Female suicide bomber targets paramilitary HQ in Balochistan
Female suicide bomber targets paramilitary HQ in Balochistan
Police raids home of Karachi suicide bomber's father
Police raids home of Karachi suicide bomber's father
Are Baloch rebels out of Pakistan's control now?
Are Baloch rebels out of Pakistan's control now?
Burqa-clad suicide bomber kills 3 Chinese nationals at Karachi varsity
Burqa-clad suicide bomber kills 3 Chinese nationals at Karachi varsity
How many more suicide bombers are there?
How many more suicide bombers are there?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Spicy Cheesy Pinwheel Bread Rolls

webstory image 2

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 3

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

VIDEOS

Laughter Erupts in RS as Shivraj Tells Jairam to 'Stay Calm'0:42

Laughter Erupts in RS as Shivraj Tells Jairam to 'Stay Calm'

WATCH: Kharge's dig at Deve Gowda makes Modi laugh3:26

WATCH: Kharge's dig at Deve Gowda makes Modi laugh

Epic Snowfall Turns J-K and Himachal Border Into Nature's Canvas1:25

Epic Snowfall Turns J-K and Himachal Border Into Nature's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO