HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Female suicide bomber targets paramilitary HQ in Balochistan

Female suicide bomber targets paramilitary HQ in Balochistan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 02, 2025 15:55 IST

x

A female suicide bomber of the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) blew herself up at the entrance of the headquarters of a paramilitary force in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, triggering a prolonged gunfight in which six militants were killed, security officials said on Tuesday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

The attacker detonated herself at the main entrance of the Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters in Nokundi town of Chagai district on Sunday night, the officials said.

The BLA later identified the bomber as Zinata Rafiq and released her photograph.

 

Following the explosion, six militants attempted to storm the headquarters.

Three were shot dead near the entrance after an extended exchange of fire, while the remaining three managed to enter the compound before being encircled by FC personnel. The security officials said the three have been killed as well.

Residents said intermittent gunshots and explosions were heard from inside the headquarters until Monday evening.

The incident marks at least the third time the BLA, considered the most active and well-armed insurgent group in Balochistan, has used a female suicide attacker.

In April 2022, Shari Baloch, a mother of two, carried out a suicide bombing targeting Chinese teachers at Karachi University's Confucius Institute, killing four people, including three Chinese nationals.

In June 2023, another female bomber, Sumaiya Qalandrani Baloch, targeted a Pakistan military convoy in Balochistan's Turbat area.

In October 2024, investigations into the killing of two Chinese engineers near Karachi Airport found that a female BLA activist had played a leading role in planning and executing the attack.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Post Op Sindoor, Pak relocated 72 terror launchpads: BSF
Post Op Sindoor, Pak relocated 72 terror launchpads: BSF
About 120 terrorists waiting at launch pads across LoC: BSF
About 120 terrorists waiting at launch pads across LoC: BSF
Delhi blast: Dr Shaheen wanted to recruit women for mission
Delhi blast: Dr Shaheen wanted to recruit women for mission
'Aircraft carrier group forced Pak Navy to stay in harbour'
'Aircraft carrier group forced Pak Navy to stay in harbour'
'Pak's arms shopping spree post Op Sindoor concerning'
'Pak's arms shopping spree post Op Sindoor concerning'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

webstory image 2

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 3

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

VIDEOS

Nushrratt Bharuccha steals spotlight in black high slit gown at TOIFA Awards1:01

Nushrratt Bharuccha steals spotlight in black high slit...

Putin announces Russia's takeover of Ukraine's Pokrovsk and Vovchansk amid peace negotiations with US2:43

Putin announces Russia's takeover of Ukraine's Pokrovsk...

Ranveer Singh Promotes Dhurandhar in the Most Unexpected Way!1:01

Ranveer Singh Promotes Dhurandhar in the Most Unexpected...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO