News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Why BJP shunted out Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Telangana

Why BJP shunted out Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Telangana

Source: PTI
July 04, 2023 22:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Bharatiya Janata Party's decision to replace its Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar with Union minister G Kishan Reddy, a "softer" leader who can take everyone along, and elevate Etela Rajender, who has switched from the BRS, as its election management committee chairperson hints at a change in the party's strategy in the state.

IMAGE: Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Many state leaders, especially those sympathetic to Kumar, are keeping their fingers crossed to see if the party maintains its aggression or tones it down towards Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as the Congress seeks to rally forces to reclaim some of its lost ground in the state.

 

Kumar was in Delhi to meet BJP national president J P Nadda on Tuesday. Sources close to him added that he has been particularly peeved with the appointment of Rajender, a regional satrap who in 2021 quit the BRS, then known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi, to join the BJP.

A staunch ideologue, Kumar has had a trust deficit with Rajender, who is far from a hardcore Hindutva proponent, and some other leaders who have joined the BJP from other parties.

After notching up a creditable performance in the 2020 Hyderabad municipal polls and winning a few key assembly bypolls under his leadership, the BJP seems to have hit some roadblocks due to factionalism and the BRS and, lately, the Congress also stepping up their campaigns.

A senior national leader said the party needed a leader who could keep the organisation united and take along everyone. A softer and more sober Reddy, who has headed the party in Telangana earlier too, fits the bill, he said, noting that the Union minister has also been a committed BJP leader for decades.

Rajender's elevation will be seen as a positive signal to satraps from other parties who are keen to change sides, he said. A fall in the number of other party leaders joining the BJP was flagged in a recent meeting, sources said.

A combative leader with a knack for controversial digs at his rivals, Lok Sabha MP Kumar was credited by the party for infusing new energy in its ranks after taking over its leadership in 2020, as he took on the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS through his episodic foot-march across the state.

However, his rivals asserted that his campaign underpinned by hardcore ideological warfare was ill-suited for much of Telangana and that he was not capable of building on the organisation.

With the BJP opting for a change in Telangana while preparing to face the BRS and the Congress in assembly polls later this year, it remains to be seen what tactics the party deploys in the state which it eyes for its future growth. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Telangana BJP president released from jail
Telangana BJP president released from jail
BJP Ready To Oust KCR In Telangana
BJP Ready To Oust KCR In Telangana
T'gana BJP chief faces flak for carrying Shah's shoes
T'gana BJP chief faces flak for carrying Shah's shoes
Indian jailed for 40 yrs for killing wife, 2 kids in UK
Indian jailed for 40 yrs for killing wife, 2 kids in UK
Alcaraz, Rybakina advance as rain plays havoc
Alcaraz, Rybakina advance as rain plays havoc
India beat Kuwait to win 9th SAFF Championship title
India beat Kuwait to win 9th SAFF Championship title
Shinde's Sena anxious over induction of NCP ministers
Shinde's Sena anxious over induction of NCP ministers
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

With eye on 2024 polls, BJP appoints new state chiefs

With eye on 2024 polls, BJP appoints new state chiefs

BJP to boost party, seek allies in poll-bound states

BJP to boost party, seek allies in poll-bound states

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances