BJP's Shaina, ex-minister Danve's daughter in Shinde Sena's third list

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 28, 2024 23:57 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shaina NC figures in the third list of 15 candidates released by the ruling Shiv Sena on Monday night for the November 20 assembly elections in Maharashtra.

IMAGE: BJP spokesperson Shaina NC. Photograph: ANI Photo

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, announced the latest list which also has the name of Sanjana Jadhav, daughter of former Union minister and BJP leader Raosaheb Danve.

 

Shaina will contest from the Mumbadevi seat in Mumbai, where her main rival is sitting Congress MLA Amin Patel.

Jadhav will contest from Kannad in Aurangabad district (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district).

The seat is currently represented in the assembly by Udaysing Rajput of the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Two of the 15 seats were given to regional allies of the BJP-led NDA -- Jansurajya Paksh and the Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi.

The Jansurajya Paksh has fielded its member Ashokrao Mane from Hatkanangale, while the Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi has given ticket to Rajendra Patil Yedrawkar from Shirol. Both seats are in Kolhapur district.

The third list was released by the Shiv Sena a day before the close of nominations.

The Shinde-led party is a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti (grand alliance) coalition which also consists of the BJP and the NCP led by deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Polling for the 288-member state assembly will take place on November 20 and votes will be counted three days later.

