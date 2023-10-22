News
BJP's second candidate list for Telangana after Dassehra: Kishan Reddy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 22, 2023 20:45 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party which has announced its first list of 52 candidates for the November 30 assembly polls in Telangana, will release the "second list" after the Dussehra festival, state BJP president G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Minister for Culture and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy and others attended the party's central election committee meeting on Telangana elections, in New Delhi, October 20, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, Reddy said Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will campaign for the party in the poll-bound state towards the month end.

 

"The BJP's first list of 52 candidates has been released and the central election committee will announce the second list after Dussehra", he said, adding the poll campaign of the party will be intensified after Dussehra.

Three Lok Sabha MPs, including its former Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, figured on Sunday in the BJP's first list of 52 candidates.

Amit Shah will be visiting the state on October 27 while Yogi Adityanath will be coming in the last week of October, Reddy said.

Amit Shah launched the BJP's poll campaign by addressing a public meeting at Adilabad and a 'professionals and intellectuals meeting' in the city on October 10.

Attacking the ruling BRS and Congress over "corrupt and family rule", Reddy, who is also union minister, said the BRS and the Congress are twins when it comes to "family rule and corruption".

"We are fighting dynastic and corrupt rule. We will put the anti-BRS climate in favour of BJP. We will undertake a door-to-door campaign and meet voters," the Telangana BJP chief said, and requested the electorate to give them a chance as an alternative to BRS and Congress.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other union ministers, including Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, have addressed BJP campaign rallies in different parts of the state recently.

