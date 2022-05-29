News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP's Nupur Sharma booked over remark on Prophet Muhammad

BJP's Nupur Sharma booked over remark on Prophet Muhammad

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 29, 2022 10:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A case has been filed against Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Nupur Sharma in Mumbai over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a television show.

A case has been filed at the Pydhonie Police Station area in Mumbai under sections 295A, 153A and 505B of the Indian Penal Code after a complaint by Raza Academy, a Sunni Barelvi organization of Indian Sunni Muslims, for her alleged "remarks on the Holy Prophet on a National channel".

Earlier on Friday, Sharma had alleged that she has been receiving death and rape threats on social media after a "so-called fact-checker" circulated a heavily edited video from one of her recent debate on a TV channel on the Gyanvapi mosque case.

 

"There is a so-called fact-checker who has started to vitiate the atmosphere by putting out a heavily edited and selected video from one of my debates last night. Ever since I've been receiving death and rape threats, including beheading threats against me and family members," Nupur Sharma told ANI on Friday.

Sharma alleged that an Alt News proprietor posted an edited video to encourage trolls against her and said that he should be held "responsible" if any harm befalls her family.

"I've tagged the Police Commissioner and Delhi Police. I suspect there'll be harm done to me and my immediate family members. In case there's any harm done to me or my family members Mohammed Zubair, who I think is a proprietor of Alt News, is completely responsible," she stated.

"If I was wrong, then the fact-checkers should rectify the facts, rather than sending death threats to me. Please come forward and correct the facts. It's not right, it's completely illegal. He (Zubair) is not a fact-checker, he is a fake-spreader," she added.

Further, Sharma said that she is collating all the threats against her and will file a complaint in the matter. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
Muslims and the reality of a transformed India
Muslims and the reality of a transformed India
'Muslims in India have never had it this bad'
'Muslims in India have never had it this bad'
'They have turned majority of Hindus to Muslim haters'
'They have turned majority of Hindus to Muslim haters'
India reports 17,087 Covid cases, active tally rises
India reports 17,087 Covid cases, active tally rises
Where is Karishma Holidaying?
Where is Karishma Holidaying?
PIX: Ancelotti's 'winning culture' delivers for Real
PIX: Ancelotti's 'winning culture' delivers for Real
French Open PIX: Swiatek, Medvedev march into last 16
French Open PIX: Swiatek, Medvedev march into last 16
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Modi certainly doesn't exclude Muslims from governance'

'Modi certainly doesn't exclude Muslims from governance'

'Muslims have retreated into themselves'

'Muslims have retreated into themselves'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances