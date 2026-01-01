BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya is no stranger to controversies

Courting controversies seem to have become second nature of Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who has landed in soup multiple times over his objectionable remarks in the past and is currently facing flak for crass comments over Indore water crisis.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya meets families of the people affected after consuming contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area, in Indore on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader has triggered a political firestorm after he used an objectionable word on camera when sharply questioned by a TV journalist about a deadly water contamination crisis in his own constituency in Indore.

Vijayvargiya, who handles key portfolios of Urban Development, Housing and Parliamentary Affairs, snapped at a TV reporter, who questioned him on vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak in the Bhagirathpura area, which falls under his Indore-1 assembly segment, due to water contamination.

On Wednesday night, the 69-year-old politician initially answered questions calmly while interacting with the media. However, he lost his temper when the TV reporter asked Vijayvargiya why residents had not been reimbursed for the bills paid to private hospitals and why clean water arrangements remained inadequate in the area,

"Don't ask a worthless (fokat) question," the minister snapped at the reporter.

However, the reporter continued to press for an answer, leading to a heated argument during which the senior BJP leader used a derogatory term.

The minister is heard using the word 'ghanta', a slang term often used loosely to mean 'nonsense' or 'rubbish', to dismiss the reporter's question in the video which has gone viral on social media. The journalist is also heard asking the senior cabinet member to mind his language.

After the video was widely circulated and Vijayvargiya faced criticism for his choice of words, he issued a statement on social media expressing regret for his conduct.

Latching on the crass remarks, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Jitu Patwari sought the BJP minister's resignation, accusing him of arrogance and insensitivity.

This was the latest in a series of controversial remarks made by the veteran politician in the past.

In August 2025, Vijayvargiya claimed independence that India achieved on August 15, 1947, was a 'kati-fati' (fragmented or truncated) freedom.

During his Independence Day in Indore, he expressed the vision of an 'Akhand Bharat' (undivided India) and asserted a day would come when the Indian flag would be hoisted in Islamabad. This vision would fulfil the dream of a 'truly unified and complete India'.

The Congress accused Vijayvargiya of insulting India's independence movement and freedom fighters, while the BJP defended the minister, saying he was criticising past governance.

In October 2025, Vijayvargiya drew widespread criticism for his remarks on alleged molestation of two Australian women cricketers in Indore.

He said the players should have informed authorities before leaving their hotel and described the incident as a 'lesson' for both authorities and the cricketers.

Stressing that cricketers are extremely popular in India, Vijayvargiya said players must inform their security or the local administration before going out in public.

In April 2023, Vijayvargiya, then a BJP general secretary, sparked outrage after he said at a religious function in Indore that girls wearing 'bad or skimpy dresses' look like Shurpanakha (sister of demon king Ravana in the Ramayana).

In June 2025, the cabinet minister said he disapproves of the trend of women wearing 'skimpy clothes', insisting it was a foreign concept of beauty and not in consonance with Indian tradition.

Citing Indian culture, the BJP leader said he considered women a 'form of goddess'.

"If a girl here (in India) wears good and pretty clothes, does good makeup and wears nice jewellery, then people consider her very beautiful. But abroad, if a (woman) wears less clothing, then it is considered good. Now, this is their (foreigners') thinking," maintained Vijayvargiya.

Responding to criticism on numerous occasions, Vijayvargiya said he just expressed his personal views on culture and values and had no intention of insulting women or sportspersons.

The Opposition Congress has repeatedly targeted Vijayvargiya over his statements, alleging his remarks were unbecoming of a minister, while the BJP has maintained his comments are often misinterpreted and taken out of context.