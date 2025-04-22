BJP's Bansuri Swaraj carries 'loot' bag to target Gandhis

Keeping the heat on the Congress over the National Herald issue, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Bansuri Swaraj on Tuesday carried a bag with a message about the "loot" in the case as she arrived in Parliament annexe for the committee meeting over the bills proposing simultaneous polls.

IMAGE: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj carries a bag with "National Herald Ki Loot" message for the simultaneous polls committee meeting in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI on X

Her black bag had "National Herald Ki Loot" emblazoned over it in red colour.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are accused in the case, with the Enforcement Directorate charging them with money laundering.

The Congress has dismissed the allegation as vendetta by the ruling BJP against its top leaders.

Former Supreme Court judge Hemant Gupta, former Law Commission of India chairman B S Chauhan and noted lawyer and Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi are among the personalities who will give their views to the Joint Committee of Parliament on simultaneous polls.

BJP MP P P Chaudhary is heading the committee.