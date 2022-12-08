BJP will win 145 seats in Gujarat, predicts Hardik Patel

As counting of votes for the Gujarat assembly polls is underway, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Hardik Patel predicted that his party will win over 130 seats, the most by the party till date in the Gujarat, and expressed optimism that the BJP will undoubtedly form the government for the seventh time in the state.

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party supporters cheer for the party during the second phase of Gujarat assembly elections, Ranip, Ahmedabad, December 6, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The ruling BJP in Gujarat is aiming for a straight seventh term in the state.

Speaking to ANI ahead of the counting, Patel said, "The party which hurt the religious beliefs of Gujarat cannot become successful here. We will get 135 to 145 seats. we are definitely going to form the government. Do you have any doubts?"

Patel said the people believe in the BJP as the party has provided safety and security to the people during its rule, adding that it has also met the expectations of the people.

"The government is being formed on the basis of work. No riots/terrorist attacks here in the past 20 years. People know the BJP met their expectations. They press 'Lotus' as their future will be safe under the BJP. It did good governance and strengthened this trust," he said.

Hitting out at the Congress, which is predicted by the exit polls to lose some seats that it won in the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP leader said the party has worked "against the pride of Gujarat", which is why the people of the state have "slid away" from it.

"The Congress has worked against the pride of Gujarat. They issue targeted statements against Gujaratis. This is why, I believe, people are sliding away from Congress," he said.

"Leaders who do not have vision cannot become successful and take the country forward," Patel added in a veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi.

Hardik Patel, who was earlier in Congress, contested from Viramgam, one of the 182 assembly constituencies. Patel, who switched from Congress to the BJP this June, is pitted against the Congress's Lakha Bharwad and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Amarsinh Thakore.

Exit polls have indicated a clear win for the incumbent BJP government in Gujarat.