BJP will implement UCC in J'khand, tribals excluded: Amit Shah

BJP will implement UCC in J'khand, tribals excluded: Amit Shah

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 03, 2024 14:20 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party will implement the Uniform Civil Code in Jharkhand if voted to power in the state, but would keep tribals out of its ambit.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally ahead of the assembly elections, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, November 3, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

Shah, while releasing the saffron party's manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' for the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand, announced that a Displacement Commission would be formed to ensure rehabilitation of people displaced by industries and mines in the state.

 

"Our government will introduce UCC in Jharkhand but tribals will be kept out of its ambit. Hemant Soren and the JMM government are making false propaganda that UCC will impact tribal rights, culture and relevant legislation, which is totally baseless as they will be kept out of its ambit," Shah said in Ranchi.

He said that though UCC would be implemented, it will be ensured that tribal rights are not impacted.

"The BJP, if voted to power in Jharkhand, will deliberate on the Sarna religious code issue, and take appropriate decisions. A Displacement Commission will be formed to ensure the rehabilitation of people displaced by industries and mines in Jharkhand," he said.

Shah said that the saffron party, if voted to power, will create 5 lakh employment opportunities, including 2.87 lakh government jobs, in Jharkhand.

The Home Minister said that BJP will bring in a law to take back land from infiltrators in Jharkhand and identify and deport the illegal immigrants.

He claimed that 'Mati, Beti, Roti' (land, daughter and food) were under threat from the illegal immigrants and the BJP would provide security to the indigenous people.

Local administration encourages infiltration in West Bengal and Jharkhand, Shah alleged, while asserting that the BJP will deport Bangladeshi infiltrators.

"Crime against women rose by 29 per cent during the five year tenure of corrupt and insensitive Hemant Soren government, while rape cases saw an increase of 42 percent during the period," Shah alleged.

He accused the JMM-led government of patronising infiltrators, while claiming that the tribal population was dwindling in the state and demography was changing fast.

Shah promised that BJP will bring in a stringent law to take back land from infiltrators in Jharkhand as well as to drive them out.

He announced 'Operation Suraksha', promising to end human trafficking in Jharkhand by 2027, besides elimination of Maoist threat from the state in the next two years.

Shah said voters will have to choose between the “corrupt JMM government that patronises infiltrators” or the BJP which doesn't allow anyone to cross the border illegally.

"Hindus are under attack and appeasement is at its peak. Jharkhand is the most corrupt state in the country," he alleged.

There will be CBI and SIT probes into "paper leaks" in competitive exams in Jharkhand and culprits will be put behind bars, he said.

The BJP manifesto provides that Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level Competitive Exam will be cancelled and the Central Bureau of Investigation will investigate the previous CGL exams and all major paper leak cases.

Besides, it promises to make Jharkhand the hub of eco-tourism in the country.

"We will set up 10 new medical colleges in the state. We will increase the coverage under Ayushman Bharat Jeevan Dhara Yojana from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for elderly persons aged over 70 years. We will increase the number of beds in primary health centres and community health centres by 25,000," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
