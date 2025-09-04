BJP wants to 'turn West Bengal into its colony': Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government has "sold the prestige" of India before the foreign powers, with the Centre at times "begging before the United States, and at times before China".

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks in the state assembly. Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Participating in a discussion in the state assembly on a government resolution on attacks on Bengali migrants in other states, she alleged that the BJP has a "dictatorial mindset" and that the saffron party wants to "turn West Bengal into its colony".

A ruckus broke out just as Banerjee was about to speak on the resolution.

"The BJP has sold India's prestige before foreign powers. At times, the Centre is begging before China, and at times, before the US. They cannot run the country or secure the nation's interests, yet they dare to lecture us," she said.

The chief minister also accused the BJP of blocking discussions on the alleged attacks on Bengali migrant workers in BJP-ruled states.

"Why is the BJP against discussion on the attacks on Bengali migrants? It is because these incidents are taking place in states ruled by the party. They want to suppress the truth," Banerjee claimed.

A heated war of words and chaotic scenes were witnessed in the House as the BJP and TMC MLAs exchanged barbs.

"Why is the BJP not allowing me to speak in this House?" Banerjee asked, as she tried to make herself heard amid the opposition party's sloganeering.

She further said, "We are not against Hindi or any other language, but the BJP is clearly anti-Bengali. Their attitude shows a colonial and dictatorial mindset. They want to turn West Bengal into their colony."

Intensifying her attack, Banerjee claimed that the BJP's "ideological ancestors" had betrayed the country during the freedom movement.

"The BJP is a party of dictators. Their ancestors did not fight for India's Independence; they betrayed the country," she alleged.

As the verbal exchanges intensified, some MLAs from the treasury benches rushed towards the opposition benches, prompting marshals to intervene. The chaos forced the chief minister to temporarily halt her speech.