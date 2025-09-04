HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » BJP wants to 'turn West Bengal into its colony': Mamata

BJP wants to 'turn West Bengal into its colony': Mamata

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 04, 2025 16:12 IST

x

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government has "sold the prestige" of India before the foreign powers, with the Centre at times "begging before the United States, and at times before China".

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks in the state assembly. Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Participating in a discussion in the state assembly on a government resolution on attacks on Bengali migrants in other states, she alleged that the BJP has a "dictatorial mindset" and that the saffron party wants to "turn West Bengal into its colony".

A ruckus broke out just as Banerjee was about to speak on the resolution.

 

"The BJP has sold India's prestige before foreign powers. At times, the Centre is begging before China, and at times, before the US. They cannot run the country or secure the nation's interests, yet they dare to lecture us," she said.

The chief minister also accused the BJP of blocking discussions on the alleged attacks on Bengali migrant workers in BJP-ruled states.

"Why is the BJP against discussion on the attacks on Bengali migrants? It is because these incidents are taking place in states ruled by the party. They want to suppress the truth," Banerjee claimed.

A heated war of words and chaotic scenes were witnessed in the House as the BJP and TMC MLAs exchanged barbs.

"Why is the BJP not allowing me to speak in this House?" Banerjee asked, as she tried to make herself heard amid the opposition party's sloganeering.

She further said, "We are not against Hindi or any other language, but the BJP is clearly anti-Bengali. Their attitude shows a colonial and dictatorial mindset. They want to turn West Bengal into their colony."

Intensifying her attack, Banerjee claimed that the BJP's "ideological ancestors" had betrayed the country during the freedom movement.

"The BJP is a party of dictators. Their ancestors did not fight for India's Independence; they betrayed the country," she alleged.

As the verbal exchanges intensified, some MLAs from the treasury benches rushed towards the opposition benches, prompting marshals to intervene. The chaos forced the chief minister to temporarily halt her speech.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Now, Mamata calls for 'language movement' against BJP
Now, Mamata calls for 'language movement' against BJP
Mamata Banerjee: Soldier who trumped BJP war machine
Mamata Banerjee: Soldier who trumped BJP war machine
Mamata hits out at BJP over voter list 'deletions'
Mamata hits out at BJP over voter list 'deletions'
Feud erupts in Matua head family in Bengal; BJP uneasy
Feud erupts in Matua head family in Bengal; BJP uneasy
'BJP Should Be Extremely Wary Of 130th Amendment'
'BJP Should Be Extremely Wary Of 130th Amendment'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Rishi Kapoor Films You Must Watch

webstory image 2

Tiger Shroff's 8 Actioners On OTT

webstory image 3

Paneer Cutlets: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Huma's Stunning Transformation Leaves Fans Speechless!1:08

Huma's Stunning Transformation Leaves Fans Speechless!

Mukesh and Nita Ambani visit Lalbaugcha Raja1:14

Mukesh and Nita Ambani visit Lalbaugcha Raja

Neha Sharma stuns in black mini dress0:56

Neha Sharma stuns in black mini dress

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV