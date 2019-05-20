BJP wants Congress govt in MP to prove majority

May 20, 2019 14:41 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh on Monday said the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state should prove majority in the assembly.

Leader of Opposition in assembly Gopal Bhargava said that his party will ask Governor Anandiben Patel to convene a special session of the state assembly "to discuss important issues and test the Congress governments strength".

"I am writing a letter to the governor for convening a special session of MP assembly shortly. We want discussion important issues like the farm loan waiver and (to) test the government strength," Bhargava said.

He said the Congress, instead of debating issues in the House, was dumping papers at former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhans residence, claiming that loans of 21 lakh farmers in Madhya Pradesh have been waived.

The Congress was skirting debate on important issues, he said.

In elections for the 230-member assembly last year, the Congress won 114 seats and the BJP coming a close second with 109. The Bahujan Samaj Party has two seats, the Samajwadi Party one and the Independents four seats.