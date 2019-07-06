BJP trying to bring down govt by buying MLAs: Cong

July 06, 2019 20:44 IST

The Congress on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Part of trying to bring down its coalition government in Karnataka by "buying" MLAs and asserted that the new word for the 'aaya ram gaya ram' phenomenon is "MODI -- mischievously orchestrated defections in India".

The strong reaction of the party came after 13 legislators of the ruling Congress-Janata Dal-Secular alliance in Karnataka submitted their resignation to the Speaker.

The ruling coalition, which has 118 members, faces the risk of losing majority in the 224-member assembly if the resignations are accepted.

"The new word for 'aaya ram gaya ram' is MODI -- mischievously orchestrated defections in India. The Karnataka government which is a joint government having complete majority under our democratic setup is now being sought to be pulled down by defections and resignations," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters here.

"MLAs are being bought in broad daylight. We deprecate the efforts of the BJP to buy over legislators, to pressurise legislators, to bring down an elected government in Karnataka," he said, asserting that the BJP has made such moves in other states in the past as well.

Senior Congress leader and coalition coordination committee chief Siddaramaiah on Saturday meanwhile, asserted that the government in Karnataka would continue, even as the BJP said it had nothing to do with the resignations.

"How it (government) will be unstable? Resignation has to get accepted right? It has not been accepted yet," he said.

The 'aaya ram, gaya ram' phenomenon refers to the practice of MLAs defecting to other parties.

The JD-S-Congress coalition's total strength, including those who have put in their papers, is 118 (Congress-78, JD-S-37, BSP-1 and Independents-2), besides the Speaker.

The BJP has 105 MLAs in the House.