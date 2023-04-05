News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP to paint million walls with Modi's re-election message on Thursday

BJP to paint million walls with Modi's re-election message on Thursday

Source: PTI
April 05, 2023 18:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Bharatiya Janata Party members on the party's foundation day on Thursday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The party will also push its campaign for his re-election in the next year's Lok Sabha polls with wall-writing across the country during the day.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh told reporters that party members will write slogans "Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar" and "Ek Baar Phir Se Bhajpa Sarkar" on walls in over 10.72 lakh places after its president J P Nadda launches the exercise from the national capital at 12 noon.

 

He also briefed reporters on the details of the "social justice week" the party will observe from its foundation day to the birth anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar on April 14.

The BJP will observe nationwide programmes to commemorate Ambedkar, a freedom-fighter, social reformer, economist, architect of India's constitution and an icon especially for Dalits.

Party members will also mark the birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotiba Phule on April 11, Chugh said.

Hailing Modi for his government's work for the poor and the country's development, he said the prime minister's address will be broadcast live at over 10 lakh places across the country.

The BJP was founded on April 6, 1980, after leaders of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh quit the Janata Party to launch a new party. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Had Modi been sacked in 2002, he would not be PM'
'Had Modi been sacked in 2002, he would not be PM'
When Modi staged a 'coup' against Vajpayee
When Modi staged a 'coup' against Vajpayee
'Narendra Modi is clearly rattled'
'Narendra Modi is clearly rattled'
SC junks plea against
SC junks plea against
Shubman at his career-best in ODI rankings
Shubman at his career-best in ODI rankings
Beware of this man, Cong warns Modi on Scindia
Beware of this man, Cong warns Modi on Scindia
ED claims to have new evidence against Sisodia
ED claims to have new evidence against Sisodia
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why The BJP Needs The RSS For 2024

Why The BJP Needs The RSS For 2024

'BJP is nearing its expiry date'

'BJP is nearing its expiry date'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances