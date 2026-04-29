Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is confident that the BJP will form a government in West Bengal, attributing it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the high voter turnout in the state's assembly elections.

Key Points Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav predicts BJP government in West Bengal.

Yadav praises PM Modi's leadership and high voter turnout in West Bengal.

He claims West Bengal's condition has deteriorated under Trinamool Congress rule.

Yadav highlights economic development in BJP-ruled states as influencing Bengal voters.

He stresses the importance of West Bengal cooperating with the Central government for national security.

Following the high voter turnout in the West Bengal assembly elections, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and expressed confidence that the BJP will form a government in the TMC-ruled state.

He alleged that Bengal is in a bad shape under the Trinamool Congress rule.

Yadav Praises Modi's Leadership

"The high voter turnout in West Bengal is a symbol of the people's trust in the BJP and faith in Prime Minister Modi," the Chief Minister told reporters after inaugurating the Indore Municipal Corporation's solar power plant in Khargone district.

He said Bengal voters were impressed by the economic development in BJP-ruled states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

Bengal's Deteriorating Condition

"West Bengal has been a very excellent state, but under the rule of the Left parties and later the Trinamool Congress, the condition of the state deteriorated. The people have seen this. Therefore, the best revenge in a democracy is through elections," Yadav added.

He said everyone will see that Bengal will keep pace with the country and once again become a prosperous state.

Call For Cooperation On Security

Referring to infiltration, Yadav said it is crucial for India's security that the West Bengal government cooperate with the Central government and the BJP.