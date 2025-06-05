HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » BJP takes 'selfie' jibe at K'taka govt over B'luru stampede

BJP takes 'selfie' jibe at K'taka govt over B'luru stampede

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 05, 2025 11:27 IST

x

Alleging dereliction of duty on the part of the Congress government in Karnataka for the loss of lives in a stampede during RCB team's IPL victory celebrations in Bengaluru, the state Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday accused it of choosing publicity stunts over the safety and well-being of innocent citizens.

IMAGE: A car is damaged after large numbers of Royal Challengers Banglore fans outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra has slammed Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for his post on ‘X' claiming that the government or authorities did not anticipate such an overwhelming crowd - while the stadium has a capacity of 35,000, over 3 lakh people had gathered.

 

As many as 11 people died and 33 injured following a stampede near the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru, where a large number of people had thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations on Wednesday.

“Dear D K Shivakumar, when politics mattered more than sports, selfies of your families mattered more than the fans, vanity more than safety, and publicity more than governance - this tragedy was inevitable,” Vijayendra said.

“Who are you trying to fool when you claim you didn't anticipate an overwhelming crowd?” he said in a post on ‘X'.

Given the expectations and the frenzied excitement of the fans, even a child could have foreseen the massive turnout, the BJP leader said, “This is nothing short of a dereliction of duty by you and your government - one that chose publicity stunts over the safety and well-being of innocent citizens, right on the sacred podium of Vidhana Soudha.”

“Your government should take lessons in crowd management from the Uttar Pradesh government, which successfully conducted the Kumbh Mela - one of the world's largest religious gatherings over 50 days. Shame on your government,” he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Confusion, free passes: What led to Bengaluru stampede
Confusion, free passes: What led to Bengaluru stampede
Heartbreaking: Prez, PM, Rahul condole stampede deaths
Heartbreaking: Prez, PM, Rahul condole stampede deaths
'Crowd broke gates': Shivakumar on Bengaluru stampede
'Crowd broke gates': Shivakumar on Bengaluru stampede
BCCI blames lack of planning for Bengaluru stampede
BCCI blames lack of planning for Bengaluru stampede
Ruling party shouldn't be blamed for stampede: Shukla
Ruling party shouldn't be blamed for stampede: Shukla

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Recipes Celebrating The Goodness Of Coconut

webstory image 2

Where You Can Watch Raj Khosla's Classics

webstory image 3

7 Top Toys To Play With For Kids & Maybe Adults Too

VIDEOS

Celebration turns to tragedy: 11 dead in Bengaluru stampede2:35

Celebration turns to tragedy: 11 dead in Bengaluru stampede

Romanian envoy to India strongly condemns Pahalgam terror attack0:32

Romanian envoy to India strongly condemns Pahalgam terror...

Errol Musk visits, offers prayers Ayodhya's Ram temple1:25

Errol Musk visits, offers prayers Ayodhya's Ram temple

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD