Rediff.com  » News » BJP spent over Rs 209 cr in 2022 Gujarat polls: Report

BJP spent over Rs 209 cr in 2022 Gujarat polls: Report

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 17, 2023 21:28 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in power in Gujarat for over 25 years, had spent over Rs 209 crore in the 2022 state assembly polls, according to details submitted by the party to the Election Commission.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook an unprecedented 30 km-long roadshow through Ahmedabad city on December 1, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

The expenditure report was put in public domain by the poll panel on Thursday.

 

According to the main election expenditure report on Gujarat polls submitted by the party on July 15, it spent Rs 209.97 crore on general party propaganda and funding of candidates.

The BJP returned to power in Gujarat last December, scoring a landslide win.

The party paid nearly Rs 41 crore to candidates contesting the polls and over Rs 15 crore was spent on travel expenditure, including use of aircraft and helicopters.

On general party propaganda, it spent Rs 160.62 crore.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
