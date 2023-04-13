News
Rediff.com  » News » BJP releases second Karnataka list of 23 candidates, no Shettar

BJP releases second Karnataka list of 23 candidates, no Shettar

Source: PTI
April 13, 2023 01:06 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday released its second list of 23 candidates for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections.

IMAGE: Dr Rajanandini, daughter of veteran Congress leader Kagodu Thimmappa, meets former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, in Bengaluru, April 12, 2023 Photograph: ANI Photo

The list does not include Jagadish Shettar who met BJP president J P Nadda earlier in the day to stake his claim to contest from his Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency.

The party has already named its candidate from the seat.

 

Shettar is a six-term MLA and a former chief minister.

The BJP had on Tuesday named its candidates for 189 seats.

It aims to retain power in the southern state by winning a majority in the 224-seat assembly.

Filing of nominations will begin on April 13 and continue till April 20.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
