Rediff.com  » News » BJP releases 2024 LS poll manifesto 'Modi ki guarantee'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 14, 2024 10:43 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released the Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha poll manifesto, which has a special focus on the poor, youngsters, farmers and women.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hands over a copy of manifesto to a man at the release of Sankalp Patra for Lok Sabha elections 2024 at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. Photograph: @BJP4India/X

The prime minister handed over copies of the manifesto to the representatives of the four broad groups -- Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata and Naari Shakti (GYAN) -- who were beneficiaries of the government's schemes.

Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the manifesto for the polls that are scheduled to commence from April 19.

 

Addressing the gathering earlier, Singh said the manifesto embodies the guarantees the prime minister has given to the people of the country.

"Modi ki guarantee" is the recurring theme of the manifesto, he said.

"Modi ki guarantee is equivalent to 24-carat gold and has emerged as the gold standard of governance," the senior BJP leader said.

Singh, who headed the party's manifesto committee, said more than 15 lakh suggestions were received from across the country and those were incorporated into the document.

The manifesto talks about implementing the "one nation, one poll" initiative, preparing common electoral rolls, abolishing waiting lists for train travel, expansion of 5G networks and organising Ramayan festivals the world over.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
