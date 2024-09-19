News
BJP promises jobs to every Agniveer from Haryana

BJP promises jobs to every Agniveer from Haryana

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 19, 2024 13:32 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda on Thursday released the party's manifesto for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls, promising purchase of 24 crops at the minimum support price and guaranteed government job for every Agniveer hailing from the state.

IMAGE: Union minister and BJP president J P Nadda and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini releases party's 'sankalp patra' for the Haryana assembly elections in Rohtak, on Thursday. Photograph: ANI on X

Nadda released the manifesto in presence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Ministers M L Khatar, Rao Inderjit Singh and K P Gurjar at Rohtak.

The party also promised scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college across the country and scooters for college-going girls in rural areas.

 

Before the release of the manifesto, Saini said the 'sankalp patra' will have focus on youth, poor, farmers, women.

Nadda said Haryana has marched on the path of progress during the BJP-led government.

"You will clearly see Haryana has changed and the difference is visible," he said referring to corruption and scams which allegedly took during previous regimes.

