News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP offered me Rs 25 cr to join party: AAP MLA

BJP offered me Rs 25 cr to join party: AAP MLA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 01, 2024 15:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Rituraj Jha on Monday alleged in the Delhi assembly that he was approached by the Bharatiya Janata Party to join them with an offer of Rs 25 crore to break away from the party and bring 10 MLAs along with him.

IMAGE: AAP MLA Rituraj Jha speaks in the Delhi assembly. Photograph: @MLARituraj/X

Speaking in the Delhi assembly, the AAP leader accused the BJP of "wanting to crush the Delhi government".

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the only leader who has defeated Prime Minister Narendra Modi four times in Delhi -- 2013, 2015, 2020 assembly elections and 2022 MCD polls. They have started a cheap trick once again," he said.

Jha said that he was approached with an offer to join the BJP on Sunday.

"Yesterday, I went to Bawana's Dariyapur to attend a wedding after the INDIA maharally. There were some people who were trying to approach me over phone for the last three to four days," Jha said.

"When I reached there at 9.15 pm, three-four people took me to one side and said 'see if you will not agree, you will not get anything. President's rule will be imposed. You bring 10 MLAs and we will give Rs 25 crore to each one of you. You will be made a minister in the BJP government'," he added.

 

Asserting the AAP MLAs will not leave the party, Jha escalating his attack on the BJP said that Operation Lotus has begun again.

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta asked Jha whether he filed a police complaint after receiving a call for joining the saffron party.

"The AAP MLAs have alleged a dozen times before that money was offered to them. Saying anything using sanctity of the House is not done. How long will you speak lies?" he said.

AAP legislator Somnath Bharti, while speaking in the House, said it was duty of the Election Commission "to ensure free and fair elections but it kept mum even as the convener of a national party was sent to jail ahead of the Lok Sabha polls".

"A sitting chief minister was arrested on the statement of such a person who in his previous six statements said nothing against him. I will tonsure my head and go door to door telling people how (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and the BJP have murdered democracy if President's rule is imposed in Delhi," he said.

He charged that the BJP wanted Kejriwal to resign.

"But Kejriwal had already asked entire Delhi what should he do if the BJP got him arrested. Entire Delhi is saying that Kejriwal should not resign from the chief minister's post," Bharti said.

"If anyone can save democracy in the country, it is only Kejriwal. The BJP is ruining the country and destroying the democracy and the Constitution," he charged.

The AAP national convener, who was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the ED custody by a Delhi court, faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the excise policy favouring specific individuals.

Kejriwal has been sent to judicial custody by the trial court till April 15.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Jolt to AAP as its lone Lok Sabha MP joins BJP
Jolt to AAP as its lone Lok Sabha MP joins BJP
Being compelled to join BJP, but won't: Kejriwal
Being compelled to join BJP, but won't: Kejriwal
'There are chances AAP can disintegrate'
'There are chances AAP can disintegrate'
DC's Warner completes dual T20 feat
DC's Warner completes dual T20 feat
Watch Diljit, Parineeti, Rahman Perform!
Watch Diljit, Parineeti, Rahman Perform!
Amritsar No Cakewalk For Sandhu
Amritsar No Cakewalk For Sandhu
Plea against Kejriwal 'passing orders' in custody
Plea against Kejriwal 'passing orders' in custody
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

AAP claims BJP offering Rs 25 crore to 7 of its MLAs

AAP claims BJP offering Rs 25 crore to 7 of its MLAs

BJP is running 'Operation Lotus' in Punjab: AAP

BJP is running 'Operation Lotus' in Punjab: AAP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances