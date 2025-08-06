HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BJP MP 'uncomfortable' with 'GAY' code for Gaya airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 06, 2025 11:42 IST

A Bharatiya Janata Party member in Rajya Sabha has raised concerns about 'GAY' as the IATA identifier code for Gaya international airport in Bihar.

Photograph: Courtesy Rashid Jorvee/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY SA 4.0.

In response, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol in a written reply said the three-letter airport codes once assigned are considered permanent and are altered only under exceptional circumstances, usually involving air safety concerns.

The three-letter airport codes, also known as IATA location identifiers, are assigned by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to facilitate identification of airports across various travel-related systems and processes.

 

These codes are generally assigned using the first three letters of the location's name where the airport is situated, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

He also mentioned that requests for changing the code of Gaya have been received in the past by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of India.

"IATA location codes are primarily intended for commercial airline operations and are issued at the request of airline operators. Air India had earlier approached IATA seeking change of the existing airport code. However, IATA has conveyed that under the provisions of IATA Resolution 763, assigned three-letter codes are considered permanent and are altered only under exceptional circumstances, usually involving air safety concerns," Mohol said.

The minister's responses were to queries from BJP member Bhim Singh on whether it is a fact that the Gaya international airport's code is 'GAY', which people consider socially and culturally offensive and uncomfortable.

He also asked whether the government is considering to change the code name 'GAY' to a more respectful and culturally appropriate code.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
