BJP MP seeks privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi over LS speech

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for initiating breach of privilege proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "blatant lies and vilification campaign" during his speech in the House.

IMAGE: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session, in New Delhi, February 3, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

With the Leader of Opposition's speech on Monday during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address drawing strong protests from the ruling BJP, Dubey submitted his notice to the Speaker and claimed that the Congress leader is using his parliamentary privilege to spread canards without authenticating his charges.

The seasoned BJP MP said Gandhi's speech carried mainly claims, including that mobile phones were not made in India but only assembled here and China has captured the Indian territory.

Gandhi had also alleged that India had sent Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to the US get an invite for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for US President Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony. His charges also related to the electoral rolls for the Maharashtra Assembly polls and the law for the appoints of the elections commissioner.

In his letter, Dubey touched on the issues as well as the Congress leader's allegations related to his demand for caste census.

He alleged, "While raising these issues, Rahul Gandhi has not only shamelessly distorted the historical and substantive facts but also made an attempt to ridicule our country and lowering the prestige of our Republic."

He noted that Birla had asked Gandhi to authenticate his claims while noting that the Congress leader had not done it yet.

In a swipe at the Leader of Opposition, Dubey said, "This 'erudite' person has neither authenticated his gibberish canards nor apologised of using the pious forum of Parliament to defame our country and the elected government."

He accused Gandhi of blatantly misusing the Constitution's Article 105, which accords privileges to parliamentarians for their comments made inside the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Claiming that the privilege is subject to provisions of the Constitution and to the rules and standing orders regulating the procedure of Parliament, Dubey alleged that Gandhi was misusing Parliament on an "utterly false and imaginary notion" that he as an MP has an inherent privilege to speak whatever he likes on the floor of the House.

The Congress leader seemed to believe that even the presiding officer or the Leader of the House or the treasury benches have no authority to discipline his "delinquent" behaviour, he said.

He said, "The fact remains that Article 105 does not give absolute powers and freedom to any public representative, especially of the ilk of Rahul Gandhi, of there would be anarchy in the House."

Dubey said it is an established legal position that MPs broadly enjoy various privileges are subject to various widely accepted "mores".

Urging the Speaker to initiate proceedings against Gandhi, he alleged that Parliament's records and proceedings are a testimony to his incessant irresponsible attitude as the "guardian of 'India Chapter of Foreign Tool-Kit" aimed at destabilizing the country.

In his speech, Gandhi had claimed that the Modi's 'Make in India' initiative had failed.

"When we talk to the US, we wouldn't send our foreign minister to (get) our PM invited to his (US President's) coronation. We will not send our foreign minister 3-4 times (to say) please invite our prime minister," he said while levelling several charges against the government.

Several BJP MPs, including Union ministers, had protested during his speech, accusing him of making "unsubstantiated allegations".