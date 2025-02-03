Sonia Gandhi faces privilege motion over remarks on Prez

Bharatiya Janata Party MPs on Monday moved a breach of parliamentary privilege motion against Congress MP Sonia Gandhi, alleging use of "derogatory and slanderous words" to describe President Droupadi Murmu as she addressed a joint session of Parliament last week.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi leave after attending the first day of the Budget Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Poto

The comments, the MPs alleged, were meant to "lower the dignity of the highest office".

"We write this with great dismay about certain unparliamentary, derogatory, and demeaning remarks recently made by Sonia Gandhi, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), against the President of India, which warrant serious consideration and disciplinary action," the notice said.

After the President's joint address to Parliament ahead of the Budget session, Sonia Gandhi was asked by reporters outside the House about Murmu's nearly hour-long speech.

"The President was getting very tired by the end... she could hardly speak, poor thing," Sonia Gandhi, the former Congress chief, was heard saying in clips in what appeared to be a reference to how long the address was.